Huntsville City Council has 2 meetings planned to discuss protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next week, members of the Huntsville City Council will receive an in-depth report, on the findings from last June’s big protest downtown, where several people were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas.
City Council President Jennie Robinson wants everyone to know, they’re invited to attend the meeting on April 22nd, where the findings will be announced for the first time.
There will also be a public comment period where you will have an opportunity to have your voice heard.
We’ve talked with several people who say Huntsville Police abused power and they think officers broke rules.
For several months, members of the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council watched more than 400 hours of videos sent in from those who recorded the protest, and body camera footage from officer’s.
The advisory Council hired an attorney from Birmingham and that lawyer will present the findings to the council members.
“On April 22, one of the things we will do we will welcome citizens comments on those recommendations. This will be the first time the mayor has seen these recommendations and their findings. Counsel has not seen it yet, so we’ll see those will get to make our comments. I think most importantly the public will get to see and review and make comments,” said Huntsville City Council President Jennie Robinson.
“I most definitely will be there, and I most definitely believe officers did not do everything correct. I believe it was a very small protest and injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. I feel like they let the strife and the anger of the world, the state that we were all in, and they kind of acted off of that, instead of doing their jobs that day,” said protester Joy Brag.
The city Council meeting where you can express your concerns and make a comment will be April 22. The week after that, April 28, will be a work session were members of the city council will have conversations and it will be the first step of putting together a plan.
For April 28′s meeting, you’re invited to attend, but it will not be time for public comment.
We will attend both meetings and let you know what is discussed and give you the latest information.
