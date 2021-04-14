Driver identified following Wednesday police chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A police chase ended with a crash in Madison County on Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, one person was taken into custody.
According to a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a Gurley Police Officer tried to pull the suspect over for speeding when they took off. The chase ended when the fleeing suspect crashed into another vehicle according to the spokesperson. We’re also told the suspect hit a Gurley Police car during the pursuit.
On Thursday morning, MCSO confirmed the identity of the apprehended suspect as Marques Jerome Floyd Washington. The 39-year-old has been charged with the following:
- Attempting to elude a police officer
- Speeding
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Reckless endangerment
- Driving with suspended license
Washington was booked at 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday.
