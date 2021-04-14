Deputies arrest Henager man on domestic violence, kidnapping charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After a brief stand-off in DeKalb County, deputies took a man into custody on domestic violence and kidnapping charges.
On April 13th, multiple agencies, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the FBI, executed a search warrant on Hulsey Road in Henagar following allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and theft.
Deputies say when law enforcement arrived on scene, Alton Scott Durham, 43 of Henagar, barricaded himself inside the home. The standoff between Durham and law enforcement didn’t last long before Durham surrendered.
Authorities charged Durham with domestic violence in the third degree, kidnapping in the second degree and theft of property in the second degree.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.