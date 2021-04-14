Calhoun to host essential workers hiring fair

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Calhoun Community College Career Services team will host an Essential Workers Job Fair to highlight its Career Preparedness Week.
The event will be held on April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur Campus.
According to Kelli Morris, Calhoun Director of Career Services, the event is free and open to Calhoun students, graduates, alumni and community members.
“As we prepare job seekers with various tips and tricks on how to become a more qualified candidate, we thought this was also the perfect opportunity to connect employers who currently have open vacancies with individuals seeking employment,” said Morris.
There are currently more than 35 employers registered to attend the fair. Calhoun College said most of the companies are looking to hire part-time and full-time employees.
The Career Services Center advise those seeking a job to come dressed for success with a current resume. WAFF is told some employers may offer an on-site interview.
List of current employers who will be in attendance:
· AAFES (Army & Air Force Exchange)
· Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
· Asahi Kasei Plastics North America
· Birmingham Police Department
· Buffalo Rock Pepsi
· Centers for the Developmentally Disabled of North Central Alabama
· Chambers Bottling Company, LLC
· City of Decatur, AL
· Conditioned Air Solutions
· Decatur Fire and Rescue
· Decatur Utilities
· Encompass Health
· Express Employment Professionals
· GE Appliances a Haier Company
· Gemstone Foods
· Gulf Distributing of Alabama
· HEMSI
· Home Instead
· Huntsville Career Center
· Jimmy Johns Sandwiches
· Labor Finders
· Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
· Nextek, Inc.
· Onin Staffing
· Oral Arts Dental Laboratories
· Pro Billing & Funding Service
· Redstone Federal Credit Union
· Right At Home
· Riley Security, LLC
· Shape Corp
· Snap-On Logistics
· Topre America Corporation
· Toyota Boshoku Aki, LLC
· Trav-Ad Signs Inc.
· US Army
· Y-Tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA)
Click here to pre-register for the event. Masks will be required during the event.
For additional information about the event, contact Calhoun’s Career Services Department at careerservices@calhoun.edu.
