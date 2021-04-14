Arab City Police arrests Banks-Caddell Elementary principal on domestic violence charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur City Schools principal faces domestic violence related charges following a recent Arab Police arrest.
David McCollum, principal of Banks-Caddell Elementary, was arrested last week on charges of third degree domestic violence assault and domestic menacing with a gun.
On March 14, officers responded to a domestic call at a residence on the 500 block of Fairway Drive. Officers took a statement from the victim but were unable to make contact with McCollum. Warrants were obtained for McCollum and he was then arrested on April 8.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools spokesman, said the 40-year-old has been on leave since late March. His contract with the district expires June 30. Also according to Satterfield, contracts must be renewed at least 60 days prior to the scheduled end date. McCollum’s contract was not renewed by that date and he is not anticipated to return.
Retired principal Angie Whittington is the current interim principal following McCollum being placed on administrative leave.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.