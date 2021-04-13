Pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccines will not put one Shoals pharmacy behind in vaccine distribution

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Village Discount Drugs just recently received Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but Tuesday’s announcement will not delay vaccination efforts here.
Pharmacist Brittney Langdon said that they just received the Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week.
They were already administering Moderna vaccines, so the J & J vaccines have been in storage.
Langdon said they will continue to use the Moderna vaccine to get people vaccinated.
“We are glad we still have plenty of the Moderna to administer and so with the Johnson and Johnson, we’re just going to wait and see what happens because we don’t know if they are going to want to take them back or what the plan of action is from here,” said Langdon.
For now, places that do have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can continue to store them.
