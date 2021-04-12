Von Braun Center warns community of scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Von Braun Center are warning you to be on high alert. Scammers are using their name to try to separate you from your money.
Leaders with the VBC report the pandemic has created a perfect storm.
VBC’s Marketing and Public Relations manager Samantha Neilsen said with some events being postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 scammers are creating fake social media posts saying they are live streaming the postponed or cancelled events as a way to phish for your information.
Neilsen stated they will also create fake social media accounts claiming to be a person who can no longer go to their favorite concert and asking you if you would like to buy their tickets, or they are even direct messaging people claiming to be with the VBC and saying that you won free tickets and to click the link to get them.
”Look at the dates of the posts of when the page was created and most of the posts are created all in one day. Our posts date back to 2007,” said Nielsen.
She also said to remember the VBC will never direct message you that you won something.
If you are looking for tickets either buy it directly off their website or go to their box office.
