Neighbors react after wife arrested for shooting, killing husband in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A fight between husband and wife turned deadly at a home in Huntsville.
It happened in the Lake Forest subdivision Saturday night.
Inez Fuqua was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, Christopher Fuqua.
Neighbors tell us they did not see any warning signs as far as fights, or shouting from the house, prior to this happening.
But this is not Inez’s Fuqua first arrest.
According to police, she’s even shot her husband Christopher before.
Christopher Fuqua would be alive today if his wife had stayed in jail; that’s from the mouth of one neighbor.
That happened outside a hotel near Bridge Street.
“There had been no incidences in the neighborhood of noise, domestic violence, screaming. We had no clue what was going on in that household,” Janet Hoffman said.
Hoffman, who lives nearby says Inez Fuqua came to her neighbor’s front door Saturday night.
“I found out through another neighbor who said to me, this woman came knocking at our door, hysterical and pounding. And the answered the door, she said, call the police I just shot my husband,” she explained.
Hoffman says Inez Fuqua went with police willingly when they arrived.
“The police came, she laid on the ground, voluntarily. They handcuffed her and then put her in the car. I found out later that she had shot him up in the bonus room upstairs with a nine millimeter in the head,” she said.
Hoffman says this should not reflect on her community.
“It can happen anywhere, it’s not a product of living in lake forest, it’s just a tragedy that’s happened twice in this neighborhood,” Fuqua said.
Fuqua was released on bond after the November 2020 arrest.
Now she’s being held in the Madison County Jail.
