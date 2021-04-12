Beautiful day ahead before rain & cooler temperatures

Tuesday starts off great, with a few passing clouds and temperatures into the mid 50s. We’ll see sun for most of the day, but by the afternoon clouds will roll in ahead of our next system. Late Tuesday into Wednesday we may see a few showers, but it is Wednesday that brings a better chance at storms. Tuesday will be our last “warm” day of the week, with temperatures into the upper 70s. From there, that cold front that brings us our rain on Wednesday will cool things down drastically as we wrap up the week and move into the weekend. High temperatures the rest of the week will likely stay into the 60s, possibly the 50s, with mostly cloudy skies.