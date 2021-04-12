Beautiful day ahead before rain & cooler temperatures

Happy Monday. Today is going to be the best day of the week so take advantage!
A clear & quiet start to the day out there across the Valley and it should stay that way all day long! Temperatures this morning are into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s across the Valley with a light west wind around 5 mph. That sunshine this morning will warm us up nicely throughout the day today, bringing our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Wind will be breezy at times, gusting up to 25 mph from the west, but overall, it should be a great day.
Tuesday starts off great, with a few passing clouds and temperatures into the mid 50s. We’ll see sun for most of the day, but by the afternoon clouds will roll in ahead of our next system. Late Tuesday into Wednesday we may see a few showers, but it is Wednesday that brings a better chance at storms. Tuesday will be our last “warm” day of the week, with temperatures into the upper 70s. From there, that cold front that brings us our rain on Wednesday will cool things down drastically as we wrap up the week and move into the weekend. High temperatures the rest of the week will likely stay into the 60s, possibly the 50s, with mostly cloudy skies.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
