Sunday Morning Forecast

Soon to be sunny and overall easy going forecast for your Sunday. Winds will be breezy throughout the day, shifting from the south to the west.
Steering clear of any rain for the next few days with sunshine staying in the forecast. Today and tomorrow will be warm and in the 70s.
A cooler trend for temperatures settle over us for middle next week, with highs slipping into the 60s. Also by the middle of the week, rain chances will move back into the forecast.
Overall, the next 10 days look calm and cool for the Tennessee Valley.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.