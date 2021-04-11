Police search for missing 91-year-old Sylacauga woman

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing 91-year-old Sylacauga woman.
Ethel Lee Smith was last seen around midnight Sunday morning, wearing a burgundy shirt with white stripes, gray jogging pants, and mismatched shoes. She is 5′4″, 110 pounds, with gray hair. Ms. Smith may have a condition that could impair her judgement.
Anyone who has seen her or may have information about her whereabouts, is asked to call Sylacauga Police Department at (256) 716-1556 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.