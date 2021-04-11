Police arrest Huntsville woman for murder after Saturday death investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Inez Fuqua is in the Madison County Jail, charged with murder, according to Huntsville Police Dept. Spokesperson Lt. Jesse Sumlin.
38-year-old Fuqua is accused of murdering her husband, 33-year-old Christopher Fuqua, Saturday night in their home on Cypress Point Dr. in Huntsville.
Sumlin said HPD officers got to the home on Cypress Point Dr. around 6 p.m. Saturday and found Inez Fuqua sitting outside. Officers said she told them her husband was in the house.
According to Sumlin, officers found Mr. Fuqua in the home, unresponsive and bleeding from a gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sumlin said it looks like the shooting started from a fight between the couple and said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.