Huntsville Police speaking to person-of-interest in death investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police tell us one person is dead. A female considered a person-of-interest is currently being questioned. A viewer reached out to let us know that *Huntsville Police and Crime Scene* were at a home on *Cypress Point South West* in the Lake Forest neighborhood. Right now, no arrests have been made. Again, investigators are questioning a person of interest. This is a developing story. As soon as we get more information we’ll let you know right here on air and online.