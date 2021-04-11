Vaccination clinic held at Hellen Keller Hospital in Florence County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller Hospital employees will be hosting a few COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
The hospital will hold a vaccine clinic on April 12 at the Marriott Conference Center in Florence. On April 13 they’ll host a clinic at Northwest Shoals Community College Patriot Center.
Both of those clinics are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to sign up for the vaccine.
You can also get a shot on Main Street in Leighton on April 13. Employees will administer vaccines from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. No appointment is needed.
