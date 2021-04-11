Family of Bradley Pugh will hold vigil in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today a vigil for Bradley Pugh will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville.
Pugh was killed in a standoff with the Huntsville Police Department in November 2020. Officials said Pugh was on the roof of Ted’s BBQ in Five Points with a gun.
He eventually came down a ladder, but when officers tried take him into custody he ran and pulled out his gun.
That’s when police shot him.
Pugh’s mother, Adina Peyton says her son was battling mental illness and drug addiction and believes the incident should have never happened.
On Monday, she put up a billboard at the intersection of Bob Wallace and Memorial Parkway to honor her son, raise awareness for mental illness and seek justice.
