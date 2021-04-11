Another breezy but sunny day Monday with highs near 80°

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another clear and cool night is expected for Sunday night into Monday with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s, breezy west winds will gradually subside overnight.
Monday looks fabulous with plenty of sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees, winds will once again gust over 20 miles per hour from the west! Tuesday will be another warm day with highs reaching the middle 70s with increasing clouds, a few showers may be possible late Tuesday evening.
Slight chances for isolated rain return by Wednesday and Thursday with below average temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front will move in late Friday night into Saturday with scattered rain and storms expected. High temperatures will cool significantly into the lower to middle 60s for next weekend.
The long-term temperature outlook for the end of April is looking cooler than normal.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.