Alabama’s mask order officially ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s mask order has officially ended after being implemented in July 2020.
Although face coverings are no longer required in certain parts of the state, Governor Kay Ivey mandated social distancing. The social distancing order will be in effect until May 5.
The Governor said the state is moving in the right direction in slowing the spread of covid-19. Although the statewide mask mandate had expired, some cities still required face coverings. Birmingham’s mask order was in effect until May 24.
Gadsden required masks on city properties. And Montgomery extended their mask mandate by another 30 days.
But no matter where you are in the state, there were still certain places that you can expect to be required to wear a face covering.
The state’s new guidelines give businesses the option to decide if they will require masks. But hospitals and nursing homes don’t get that option. Hospitals and nursing homes are regulated by both the state and the federal government, with the feds taking precedent over the state.
A state health leader explains further why you’ll still be required to wear a mask at hospitals and nursing homes.
“Hospitals and nursing homes not only would have their own opportunity to require people to wear masks but because they are governed by the federal government and are subject to inspection under federal guidelines, they have to comply with those federal guidelines and those federal guidelines say that in a healthcare setting anybody that’s there needs to wear a mask,” Don Williamson head of Alabama Hospital Association said.
