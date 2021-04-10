This Alabama day trip is a must on a nice day

That view is certainly stunning and you may want to spend some time taking it in, but the best view is from ground level. To get to the bottom of the falls, you’ll need to take the Black Creek Trail, which is a gravel pathway beside the Noccalula Falls wedding chapel. You’ll follow that for about a half mile before taking a left onto a small trail with a steep decline. Once you descend that rocky hill you will turn left and easily be able to navigate to the bottom of the falls.