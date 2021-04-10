Sunny, seasonal but breezy Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breezy winds will gradually subside overnight with clearing skies, lows will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday will be another breezy day with westerly winds gusting over 20 miles per hour, skies should be mainly sunny with temps reaching the low to middle 70s in the afternoon. Another clear and cool night is expected for Sunday night into Monday with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday looks fabulous with plenty of sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees!
Slight chances for rain return by Wednesday and Thursday with below average temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front will move in late Friday night into Saturday with scattered rain and storms expected. High temperatures will cool significantly into the lower 60s for next weekend.
The long-term temperature outlook for the end of April is looking cooler than normal.
