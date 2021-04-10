Stormy Start to your Saturday

Showers and storms continue to track to the east this morning. As we look to our west we see rain will continue over the Valley for a good chunk of your morning. At the moment we are just seeing moderate rainfall and gusty winds move through.
As we go later into your morning we could still see a few thunderstorms pass over, and with continued rain flooding is still a high possibility. Hail, rain and strong winds are the main threats this morning. Things will eventually begin to clear up as we head into the afternoon and make the second half of your Saturday a little more pleasant.
Temperatures will remain warm through your weekend with highs continuing in the 70s. Sunday will be fair with sunshine and gusty south winds.
We are getting a slight break from rain for a few days with chances slimming down, but still remaining in the forecast. Your next 10 days look less eventful and cooler with highs dipping into the 60s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.