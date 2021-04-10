Spring home safety tips from the Muscle Shoals Police Department

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures are starting to warm up across the Tennessee Valley.
As the weather gets nicer, the Muscle Shoals Police Department wants to keep your homes as safe as possible. See below for some home safety tips issued on its Facebook page this morning:
- Always keep your home’s doors and windows locked when you go to bed or leave your house, even if you are leaving for a short period.
- Secure all lawn and gardening equipment in your garage or a storage shed, and keep your garage doors closed at all times (even when you’re doing work around the house).
- Put all ladders and other tools back into a secure storage area after you use them.
- Be aware of home improvements scams. If you did not solicit the contractor or salesman who shows up at your door unannounced, do not do business with that person.
- Always remember to close your car windows, take any valuables out of your car, and lock your doors every time you exit your vehicle, even if your vehicle is parked in your driveway.
- If you haven’t already, make sure you change those smoke detector batteries.
- Get to know your neighbors! Let a trusted neighbor know if you are planning to travel this spring. Neighbors who know each other look out for each other.
