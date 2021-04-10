Sparkman instructional coach wins statewide award to help further graduate education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools received some good news this week!
School Superintendents of Alabama picked Stephenie Smith, an Instructional Coach at Sparkman Middle School, to receive one of four statewide scholarships to help fund her graduate education.
Smith is currently working on her Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership at the University of Alabama.
“We appreciate the passion and hard work that Mrs. Smith puts into everything she does. She always goes above and beyond for our students and teachers and it is so wonderful to see her being rewarded for her excellence, stated Jennifer Whitt, Principal, Sparkman Middle School.
Smith, who has been at Sparkman Middle for three years, supports students and teachers in achieving success in the classroom. She was a Sweet 16 finalist for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year in 2018 and has been working with the Madison County School System for 11 years.
“Mrs. Smith is an excellent educator and is committed to the educational success of students in the Madison County School System. She is well deserving of this opportunity,” stated Mr. Allen Perkins, Superintendent, Madison County Schools.
