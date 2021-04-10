New vaccine shipment delivered to Guntersville Urgent Care; appointments now available

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A community Urgent Care in Guntersville has a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines ready to give out!
Officials with Community Urgent Care Lakeside North announced Friday they have first dose vaccines available again, by appointment only.
For those of you waiting for your second dose, don’t worry, they also received a shipment of second dose vaccines for patients who received their first dose within the last few weeks. These patients should already have a scheduled appointment.
Medical officials will be administering these Pfizer vaccines April 8 through May 7.
The vaccine is available for ages 16 and up who have not yet been vaccinated. Vaccines are free regardless if you do or don’t have insurance.
You do not have to be a patient of Lakeside North to sign up for a vaccine, just make sure you make that appointment!
You can call to schedule your appointment at 256-571-8460. Lakeside North is located at 38 Rowe Drive in Guntersville.
Urgent Care staff is also asking everyone to download and fill out any vaccine paperwork on the Urgent Care website ahead of your appointment.
