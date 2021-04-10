New Tuscumbia business goal is to help community members in need

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Owners of a brand new furniture store in downtown Tuscumbia are on a mission to give back.
The owner of Southern Gem, Heather Wright, opened the doors of her business on April 9 with a mission to serve the surrounding area.
Here’s how the program works: every time the store generates enough sales to equal to the price of a living room set, the store will donate a furniture set to families living in Section 8 housing in the Shoals.
Former NFL football player and Auburn University standout Jerraud Powers is partnering with store owners to meet the needs of the community through his non-profit, Team Freeze Foundation.
He said this was the perfect opportunity to give back.
“It’s a blessing in itself, but to also know that you kind of took care of an expense needed that they don’t have to take care of so they can kind of put that money in other areas that they need for their families,” said Powers.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood is thankful for the program, and believes the store is another great addition to the local economy.
