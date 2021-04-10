Masks still mandatory at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state mask mandate in Alabama is officially lifted. However, if you’re traveling, masks are still required at Huntsville International Airport.
Officials with Huntsville International Airport announced they will continue to uphold a mandatory mask policy despite Alabama’s mask mandate expiring on April 9.
A statement released from the airport explains President Biden’s Executive Order on promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel by requiring travelers to wear face masks when they are in airports, bus and rail stations, as well as while on passenger aircraft, public transportation, passenger railroads, and over-the-road buses operating on scheduled fixed-routes went into effect on February 2, 2021 and does not end in conjunction with the state of Alabama’s mandate.
“The airport’s policy will extend beyond April 9th and be upheld as long as a federal law requires the airport to do so”, said Barbie Peek, Director of Business Development at Huntsville International Airport. “We want to remind the flying public that just because masks aren’t mandatory elsewhere, they should still be prepared to wear them at the airport due to federal law.”
The federal face mask requirement includes the nation’s domestic network of airports, passengers and crewmembers, surface transportation modes such as passenger rail, bus systems, and over-the-road bus companies.
Passengers without a mask or face covering may be denied entry, boarding or continued transport.
Failure to comply with the mask requirement could result in a fine ranging from $250 to $1,500.
