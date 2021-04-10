Man charged after 15-year-old girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach is found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday in Myrtle Beach has been found, but now a 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to her disappearance.
A post on a family member’s Facebook page stated the teen, identified by police as Christina, was safely located on Friday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said Hunter James Cooper, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was taken into custody in relation to the case.
After an investigation, police said they determined Christina was staying with Cooper on her own accord at 5400 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
“While the investigation initially led officers to believe she was in danger, it has become apparent that she left on her own free will,” read a statement from the MBPD.
A web search of the address shows it to be the Mermaid Inn and just one block from where Christina and her family were staying at the Dunes Village Resort.
Christina was visiting Myrtle Beach with her family from Virginia.
Cooper is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the case.
“The department is very thankful for the quick action and assistance from the Myrtle Beach community. The tips received helped officers locate the juvenile and identify the person she was with,” police said.
Online records show Cooper is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Friday.
No other details were immediately available.
