Governor Ivey awards money to help combat homelessness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is awarding more than $22 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Huntsville is getting $1.8 million to help the growing crisis.
Homelessness is something Huntsville city leaders have been talking about for some time now, and they hope the portion of money they get from Governor Ivey will mean no one else is left on the streets.
Tim Davis with First Stop, an organization that helps those without a home, said the homeless population has increased drastically.
”This time last year at the day center we would see 50-60 people,” Davis said. “Maybe 70 on occasion. Now we are seeing 80-90 or 100 people.”
But why? Manager of Community Development for City of Huntsville Scott Erwin said there are multiple reasons.
“A growing population. Financial distress placed on families,” he said.
Erwin said the money awarded by the governor is a welcome sign. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the CARES Act.
Erwin said this money will be divided up amongst local organizations which help combat homelessness.
“This will go to local organizations that are direct providers of homeless services. Some of these funds will go to street outreach to those living in camps to see if we can give them options to be housed. See if they need assistance with getting some type of benefit they may be eligible for,” Erwin said. “If they simply need assistance with a deposit or first month’s rent.”
Erwin said the list of local organizations which could help is extensive.
“The applications include Asha Kiran, Disabled American Veterans, Community Action Partnership, Crisis Services of North Alabama, Family Services Center, First Stop, Harris Home for Children, North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, New Futures, RiahRose, Wellstone works with mentally ill,” he said.
For Davis, his nonprofit makes that list too.
“We would use this money to find a way to fund a mental health person, fund a medical person,” Davis said.
City council will have to approve which agencies get the funds, and how much. That’s expected to happen in the next 60 days.
