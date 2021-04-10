Decatur church collecting donations for yard sale

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In need of some spring cleaning? This story is for you!
An organization in Decatur is collecting donations from the community. Volunteers with Hands Across Decatur are looking for your help, for their yard sale, next Friday and Saturday.
They’re raising money to help with community warming and cooling center and the Decatur Path Forward Center. You can bring your donations to Harvest Time O. M. Church in Decatur.
Volunteers will take your items Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
They’re looking for clothes, furniture, toys, household items, books, and electronics.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.