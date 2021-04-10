Clear, warm and breezy Sunday!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Get ready for a beautiful day outside with temperatures hitting the 70s.
Winds will be breezy throughout the day, shifting from the south to the west but overall, temperatures will stay warm.
We are steering clear of any rain for the next few days with sunshine staying in the forecast.
By the middle of next week, temperatures will cool, slipping into the 60s. Also, rain chances will move back into the forecast.
Overall, the next 10 days look calm and cool for the Tennessee Valley.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.