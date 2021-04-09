Warm & sunny to start with strong storms moving in late in the day

Happy Friday! Another warm Spring day instore but more storms are on the way as well.
It is a dry and quiet start to the day for the Tennessee Valley but that won’t be the case all day long. Temperatures this morning are a little warmer than normal into the low to mid 50s across the Valley, with a few spots into the upper 40s. By this afternoon we expect to see more sun, warmth, and wind. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 70s, but some communities may see the low 80s. A south wind will stay between 10 to 15 mph, but we could see an occasional gust up to 20 mph. The First Alert is out for today and overnight into Saturday for the threat of strong, possible severe, storms to move in. We will have to start watching for some stronger storms to develop this afternoon and move into the Valley through the overnight hours.
Right now, it looks as if we could have two lines of strong to severe thunderstorms could move across the area late Friday into Saturday. There remains some uncertainty on exactly where the lines will form and areas that might be impacted but we are concerned that both lines could create wind gusts over 60 mph along with heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail. There will be enough energy and shear for the potential that a few embedded tornadoes develop. Training thunderstorms overnight could lead to areas of continuous heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. Some areas may see 2″ of rain or more through Saturday midday. Storms look likely for the first half of Saturday, but we should start to clear out by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. That will bring our temperatures back into the mid 70s. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and highs into the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.