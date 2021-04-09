Warm & sunny to start with strong late day storms moving in

Right now, it looks as if we could have two lines of strong to severe thunderstorms could move across the area late Friday into Saturday. There remains some uncertainty on exactly where the lines will form and areas that might be impacted but we are concerned that both lines could create wind gusts over 60 mph along with heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail. There will be enough energy and shear for the potential that a few embedded tornadoes develop. Training thunderstorms overnight could lead to areas of continuous heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. Some areas may see 2″ of rain or more through Saturday midday. Storms look likely for the first half of Saturday, but we should start to clear out by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. That will bring our temperatures back into the mid 70s. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and highs into the low to mid 70s.