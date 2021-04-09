Toyota Field to operate at full capacity for Trash Pandas opening day

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Game day is getting closer and closer for the Rocket City Trash Pandas!
Officials with the team announced Toyota Field will operate at 100% capacity for the opening day of the 2021 Trash Pandas season.
The stadium can hold 7,500 fans.
The stadium will adhere to MLB rules regarding the player bubble, masks and social distancing. Plexi-glass buffer zones will are also being built around dugouts and bullpens at the stadium.
Like many, CEO and President of the Trash Pandas Ralph Nelson said he’s excited for opening day!
“That makes me so happy because too many people wanted to come to the opening game of the Trash Pandas and now we can have as many people in there as we possibly can,” Nelson said.
Fans will be required to wear a mask at Toyota Field under the current guidelines.
Toyota Field will also be 100% cashless. Fans can use their own credit or debit cards, or purchase “Trash Cash” cards.
