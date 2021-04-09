Storms for your afternoon and evening

Some sunshine and clouds for your afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 80s. Thunderstorms to our south are bringing the potential for strong winds, hail and heavy rain a little earlier in our day. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 2:15 for portions of Limestone and Lawrence counties.
Things get even more active once we head past sunset with clouds beginning to build and rain moving in. We are expecting to see strong to severe storms move across the Valley overnight into your Saturday.
Quite a bit of rain is expected which is why flooding is a primary concern as well as lightning and gusty winds. The threat for tornadoes still remains relatively low.
Moving past late morning Saturday, clouds will move out and some sunshine will return for a quiet afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures will settle in as we go into later next week with a cooling trend lasting over the valley for a streak of days.
