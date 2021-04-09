Southeast wedding crasher strikes again

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspected serial wedding crasher strikes again.
Let us refresh your memory on Sandra Henson.
Henson was indicted on theft charges in 2019 for allegedly stealing gifts and money from weddings in Florence and Tuscumbia.
But she’s been connected to more than a dozen thefts at weddings spanning three states: here in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Henson was just arrested again for larceny in Mississippi, accused of walking into yet another wedding and ruining a couple’s big day.
One bride even reports she saw Henson at her wedding and said, “Who are you? Who do you know at this wedding?” and says Henson just smiled, waved and walked off.
Another bride from Mississippi saw a woman show up, walk into a private room and steal money from her purse. The bride later saw photos and Henson and knew it was the same woman.
Police records show in 2019, Henson was charged for stealing from weddings in Florence, Alabama.
“She’s been doing this for a long time, spanning over several states. It’s disgusting,” said Drew Rush.
Rush claims Henson stole from his wedding in Jackson, Tennessee back in 2018.
“She was ordered to pay back the money, which she did, and she apologized to the judge and promised she wouldn’t do it again,” Rush explained.
Henson was arrested in Mississippi on April 7 and is charged with grand theft larceny.
