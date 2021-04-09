Plans to fix Main street flooding in Tuscumbia underway

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Water can pool here on Main Street whenever heavy rainfall moves through the area. Now, the mayor of Tuscumbia said state funds are being used to fix the problem.
Mayor Kerry Underwood tells me currently, water has nowhere to go along Main Street. So, it’s not uncommon to see sidewalks covered in water when storms move through.
The city estimates it will cost $100,000 to install inlets to help redirect and better distribute water.
State funds will cover half of the cost.
Underwood said the repairs have been slow to materialize, but he’s excited the work is now being done.
The work will not only benefit business owners, but others in the community including a pastor of a church on Main Street who is accustomed to the flooding.
“It was worth the wait to get half funding. You know 50, 60, 70 thousand dollars is a lot of money to Tuscumbia and so there’s some satisfaction in saying we met a need but also saved the city money in the process. So it’s a very satisfying moment for us,” said Mayor Underwood.
“Our church will be very excited because this is something we dealt with for so long. We put off doing some repairs and things to the church because we were kind of waiting for that to be done. So we’re going to be very thrilled to see it get done,” said Calvary Baptist Church pastor, Darrell Pace.
Mayor Underwood said the next step is to open the project to bids before selecting a contractor.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.