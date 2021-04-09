Local governments to start receiving relief funding soon

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - State and local governments should begin receiving half of their allotted funds from the latest COVID-19 relief package by next month. Our news partners at the Times Daily report that the governments will start seeing funds by May 11. The $1.9 trillion relief package was enacted in March.
Kreg Kennedy, district field representative for U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, made an announcement addressing the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Board of Directors during its Thursday meeting.
Kennedy said Alabama should expect to get $4 billion total. $2.1 billion will go to the state, $951 million will go to counties, and $779 million will go to municipalities. He explained the language of the act states that funds may be used to address revenue losses to cover the cost of responding to the public health emergency, and provide support for recovery. That could include assistance to households, small businesses, and non-profits, aid to impacted industries, and aid to essential workers.
The funds may also be used on infrastructure, including water, sewer and broadband services. Governments will have to provide proof on what they are spending funding on.
It’s unclear how the money will be disbursed. Kennedy said Governor Kay Ivey will decide which state agency will disburse the funds.
