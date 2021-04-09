Local doctor explains why there should not be vaccine hesitancy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -More than 739,000 Alabamians are now considered fully vaccinated, but there are many out there who have no plans to get the shot.
Dr. Ali Hassoun, Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, says his message to be people who are still on the fence, or maybe had a “wait and see” attitude is that enrollment in the vaccine studies was significant. All they need is 4 months to know whether there could be any significant safety issues or not.
Well, four months has come and gone in those studies, and there have not been any signs of the need to stop vaccinations.
Dr. Hassoun says that many were hesitant at first because Pfizer and Moderna are the mRNA vaccine, and that’s a relatively new method of doing this.
But, mRNA vaccines have been used on a smaller scale before and successfully controlled other outbreaks.
As for side effect worries, Hassoun says that mRNA stays in the muscle for 7-10 days, and that is when severe effects could happen. After that, the body takes care of the rest.
“More than 4 months into the studies, and there is no safety signal, no issues that make us concerned, and say we should stop,” says Dr. Hassoun.
“All the side effects that we expect could happen, similar to the general vaccine, it is expected. Nothing new.”
Dr. Hassoun says on top of the studies, more than 150 million people have been vaccinated. The CDC has a very robust way of tracking results from the vaccine and there have been no major issues.
