Joe Davis Stadium renovations will soon begin for multisport complex
Rendering of what the city of Huntsville intends for the multisport repurposing of Joe Davis Stadium. (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Anna Mahan | April 8, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 9:18 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Work will soon begin on a major renovation project in Huntsville!

It’s a spot everyone has been wondering about, Joe Davis Stadium, the former home of the Huntsville Stars minor league baseball team.

City leaders say they want to convert it from a baseball venue into a multisport facility.

Officials say they hope it will be able to house football, soccer, lacrosse and other city sporting events.

“The City is getting the site ready,” said Kelly Schrimsher, Director of Communication for the City of Huntsville. “Public Works is doing prep work ahead of bidding the full construction. The City anticipates bidding the construction contract in late May or early June.”

The estimated cost of the renovation is about $8 million.

