Joe Davis Stadium renovations will soon begin for multisport complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Work will soon begin on a major renovation project in Huntsville!
It’s a spot everyone has been wondering about, Joe Davis Stadium, the former home of the Huntsville Stars minor league baseball team.
City leaders say they want to convert it from a baseball venue into a multisport facility.
Officials say they hope it will be able to house football, soccer, lacrosse and other city sporting events.
“The City is getting the site ready,” said Kelly Schrimsher, Director of Communication for the City of Huntsville. “Public Works is doing prep work ahead of bidding the full construction. The City anticipates bidding the construction contract in late May or early June.”
The estimated cost of the renovation is about $8 million.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.