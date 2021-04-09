Financial Friday: Ways to cut prom costs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF)- Dress, tuxedo, hair, makeup, accessories, limo, tickets...
These are all costs associated with getting ready for prom. It costs on average about $1,000 to get ready for this special day, according to Visa. That amount does not include the cost of “promposals” which can run as high as $300. A Promposal is when one person elaborately asks another to go to the prom with him or her.
There are ways parents can save money on their teenagers’ prom; while making sure they keep the ‘cool’ factor.
Patricia Lloyd with Redstone Federal Credit Union has a daughter herself so she knows firsthand how expensive it can be. She offers these tips to help you save.
Dress and Tux:
- the girl’s dress is usually the biggest ticket item.
Consider:
- Buy online and watch for sales
- Shop consignment shops for high-end dresses
- Rent – can save you hundreds
Accessories:
- Borrow from family and friends
- Make sure the shoes are as comfortable as they are pretty. You may want to spend the bulk of your accessory money here
- Vintage shops for handbags
Hair / Makeup / Nails:
- Consider a beauty school for hair, nails, and makeup. Students will perform the work at a fraction of the cost of a full-service salon. These are often gems just waiting to be discovered
- Makeup counter at larger department stores may offer makeup application if you buy the makeup from them
- Ask for a discount for getting multiple services
Transportation – limos are the ride of choice for the night:
- Checkout Groupon or other discount coupon sites
- Split the cost with other parents
Bottom Line: Give your child a budget that you can both can live with and stick to it. It’s the friends and the laughs that everyone will remember, not the dress and shoes!
