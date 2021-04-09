Danville teacher placed on administrative leave after drug paraphernalia arrest

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Danville High School teacher was arrested on Thursday after officers found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. Morgan County Schools has placed the teacher on administrative leave.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Holmes failed to stop after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop just after 3 p.m. on April 8. Once Holmes pulled over for MCSO near Highway 36 and Halbrooks Road in Hartselle, K9 units detected the potential presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
MCSO says the vehicle search yielded two pipes with marijuana residue and a clear baggie with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
The 52 year old faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Holmes is now released on a $300 bond.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliot, Jr. released the following statement:
“We are aware that a Morgan County Schools employee has been arrested for an alleged offense that occurred outside school hours. That employee has been placed on administrative leave.”
The Danville High School website lists Holmes as a teacher of Driver’s Education and Psychology.
Back in 2015, Holmes was arrested for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The charges were ultimately dismissed.
