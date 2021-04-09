City leaders break ground on new Hampton Inn in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an exciting day in Albertville as city leaders broke ground on a New Hampton Inn hotel.
Economic development has been a major focus for city leaders in Albertville in the last few years. And constructing a new Hampton Inn hotel takes a big part in that, according to Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea.
“With the park opening we are looking forward to more restaurants coming and other businesses coming to Albertville. So, it’s and exciting time and we are very thankful to have what’s going on,” said Honea.
The Hampton Inn will be located off of Alabama Highway 75 North and will include 84 rooms, and meeting rooms for the community.
Maria Lawson is a member of Clear Properties. She said due to COVID they faced some challenges in securing the new hotel.
“For businesses in general to find financing and to find people has been hard. Here we were able to find a great partner which you can see our sign Peoples Independent Bank has been tremendous and stuck with us through this time and believes in this project which s hard to find because a lot of hotels are having trouble finding financing at this time,” said Lawson.
Now, she said it’s an exciting time to see all of the hard work that was done with city leaders.
“I think this is a great example of great leadership done in government correctly. Mayor Tracy, he’s just relentless in supporting and empowering the community to do these types of things coming into Albertville and making it better for his citizens,” said Lawson.
City leaders said the new Hampton Inn is expected to open next year.
