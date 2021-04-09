Athens-Limestone Hospital starting walk-in vaccine clinic April 19

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning April 19, Athens-Limestone Hospital will have a walk-in vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the solution to the end of this pandemic and to be able to provide the shot of hope to our community. We were one of the first fifteen hospitals in Alabama to receive the COVID vaccine,” said Athens-Limestone Hospital Director of Pharmacy Lauren Woller.
Woller says a lot of work went into preparing for this. It comes after they brainstormed different ideas to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.
Vaccines will be available on a first come first serve basis.
“We’re going to prepare a set amount of doses everyday, and as they come they’ll be able to take those doses and when we’re out, we’re out,” said Woller.
Woller says if they see a greater need, they will prepare more doses for the clinic.
Now that the state mask mandate is lifted, Woller says they hope this will allow them to reach a larger part of the community.
“We’re on the road to normal, but we’re not there yet so we’re trying to do our part in vaccinating as many people as we can as fast and as safely as possible,” said Woller.
The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Those sixteen and older will be eligible to get their shot at this walk-in clinic.
