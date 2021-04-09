Amateur racing team raises enough money to buy first car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Just over two months ago, Charger Motorsports, an amateur racing team, didn’t even have a car. This team mostly consists of UAH students looking to get real-world experience in racing.
After months of raising money, these guys were able to get enough to buy their own car.
Last weekend, they made their debut on the legendary quarter-mile, Huntsville Speedway.
A generous alumnus, Kim Harbin, donated over $4,500 to Charger Motorsports to the team GoFundMe, to help get them revved up.
But, it was a close call. The green flag flew at 7 pm, and Ryan Whitlock, the Social Media Manager, says the car was not even running at 4 pm that day.
These guys have been putting in a lot of work on their car the past month and are looking to get better and better every week.
Saturday was the first time driver, Trey Talbott got real laps in the car, and he placed 5th out of 10 cars, so a great start but lots of room to improve as well.
“We definitely need sponsors. People to come on board with us, support us,” says Whitlock.
“Either financially or just a space to work. We tore apart this engine in a parking lot behind a UAH building. So a space to work, anything like that.”
It’s important to note, this isn’t an official UAH team, just some students on their own, learning and getting experience.
The season is from April to September and they race every single weekend. They say they are going to be working hard all summer.
