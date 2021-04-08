Why can 16 and 17-year-olds only receive the Pfizer vaccine?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -At the beginning of the week, The Alabama Department of Public Health opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older. But, if you are 16 or 17 your vaccine options are limited.
The reason for this is the approval process that the vaccines went through. At the time, Pfizer was the only one that included 16 and 17-year-olds in its studies.
As for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, in their initial studies in July and August, they only included 18 and above.
When you get CDC approval it will only get approved for the age groups that you included.
Now, Moderna and J&J are working on getting approval for not only 16 and 17-year-olds, but 12 and older as well.
“There are already studies, Pfizer has talked about for 12 to 16-year-olds. There is good efficacy and safety with is that they already enrolled. It is not published fully. And then, Moderna and J&J are working on that as well as AstraZeneca,” says Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Ali Hassoun.
Remember, at this time, AstraZeneca is still not approved in the US.
Dr. Hassoun says as this information is submitted to the FDA, they will have to do a deep dive into the data. Then they can decide to go ahead with it or not. He says it should take around three weeks to complete.
