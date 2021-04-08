What does Gov. Ivey’s new health order mean for local businesses?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - From safer at home, to now safer apart. Governor Kay Ivey said it will soon be your personal responsibility to wear a mask.
At 5 p.m. on April 9, wearing masks will no longer be a state mandate. With new COVID-19 case numbers dropping, Governor Ivey is lifting the mask mandate and most of the rules and regulations with it.
“We will strongly urge fellow citizens to use common sense and practice personal responsibility,” Governor Ivey said.
The “Safer-Apart” order will go into affect Friday. Rules and regulations for retail, restaurants, bars and breweries will also be lifted.
Businesses will have the authority to require masks, and refuse service for those who don’t comply.
For customers shopping at Filthy Gorgeous on Main in Madison owner Melinda Sanders said masks will be encouraged and all sanitization efforts will remain.
“We are not going to enforce it however myself and the staff will continue to wear a shield or a regular facemask,” Sanders said.
The same goes for The Camp in Huntsville.
“We are asking that people wear their mask when they come in and when they order food and when they get to the tables and are eating and drinking no worries they can enjoy themselves without their mask on,” Lindsey Pattillo Keane said.
They will require masks at At their Greenroom Coffee Shop.
