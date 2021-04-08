Thursday Afternoon Drying Up

Rain has moved to our east with just a few clouds left behind. Cloud coverage will continue to break apart going into the next few hours allowing us to really warm up. Near 80 degrees for that daytime high.
Winds will continue to be strong from the south and west pushing in warm air. Things will stay mild and calm overnight with temperatures dipping into the middle 50s.
Friday will start off dry, but as we go later into the evening and overnight into Saturday bands of rain and storms will push through. Rain totals by the time Sunday rolls around will be in the 2-4 inch category.
We will get a break from all the rain and storms by Sunday, but we will see a cooler trend settle over the Valley for middle to late April. The extended forecast looks less eventful, but rain chances will still linger.
