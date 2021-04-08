Storms early then warm & sunny this afternoon

Happy Thursday! Waking up to a wet start in some spots this morning but it won’t be like that all day long.
A few storms have lingered from overnight, but those are pushing out to our east and we will continue to clear out as they do. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Valley to start the day with some breezy south winds at 15 mph. These will stay breezy from the southwest today, which allows us another warm day through North Alabama. After some morning clouds I expect to see plenty of afternoon sunshine and that will allow us to warm back into the mi to upper 70s in most communities. Some spots may even make in back to the 80s this afternoon!
Overnight into we’ll see a few more clouds, maybe even a chance at a stray storm, with temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the upper 70s again for Friday afternoon before more showers and storms roll in. Right now, these look more likely to roll in during the late afternoon or early evening. Storms may bring some strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall. More storms are looking possible Saturday before a drier stretch Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
