Storms early then warm & sunny this afternoon

A few storms have lingered from overnight, but those are pushing out to our east and we will continue to clear out as they do. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Valley to start the day with some breezy south winds at 15 mph. These will stay breezy from the southwest today, which allows us another warm day through North Alabama. After some morning clouds I expect to see plenty of afternoon sunshine and that will allow us to warm back into the mi to upper 70s in most communities. Some spots may even make in back to the 80s this afternoon!