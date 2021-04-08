Strong to severe thunderstorms moving in Friday night

First Alert our for Friday night and Saturday morning! We are expecting more active weather for the Tennessee Valley Friday into Saturday so stay weather alert.
Two lines of strong to severe thunderstorms could move across the area late Friday into Saturday. There remains some uncertainty on exactly where the lines will form and areas that might be impacted but we are concerned that both lines could create wind gusts over 60 mph along with heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail.
The first line of storms could move through the area Friday night after 9 p.m. The initial line of storms could race east at 50 mph and be followed by another line of storms after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The second line could slow down over northeast Alabama Saturday morning and this could increase the threat for flash flooding. It is complex severe weather setup so just make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings and remain weather alert.
Ahead of these threats, we expect Friday afternoon to be warm and muggy with highs near 80. A few isolated strong storms could fire up with the heating of the day on Friday. After the morning storms Saturday we expect to see some clearing by the afternoon with temperatures back in the 70s. Sunday and Monday will be quiet and dry.
Stay weather alert!
