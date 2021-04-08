Special Victims Unit charge Huntsville man on multiple sex-related charges involving a minor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police arrested 22-year-old Daniel Sharp for five felony sex-related charges involving a minor.
Sharp is accused of meeting a 13-year-old girl on an online dating app and using social media to engage in sexual activity. Officers with HPD say Sharp is accused of traveling to Morgan County to meet the teenager and bringing her back to his Huntsville apartment where he had sexual contact and intercourse with the minor.
A report from HPD claims Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the case and charged Sharp with rape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.
The Anti-Crime Team found Sharp at his apartment on April 8 and say he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on the above charges.
The Huntsville Police SVU investigators work at the National Children’s Advocacy Center where they investigated the case.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. Anyone with more information on Sharp is encouraged to contact investigators at 256-213-4501.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.