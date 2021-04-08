Organizers discuss economic impact HydroFest will have on the community

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HydroFest is one of the largest events in Marshall County and it’s back for 2021!
The weekend long festival attracts several thousand people from in and out of state. Its return is an economic shot in the arm, to help boost business.
The pandemic put the brakes on HydroFest in 2020.
“So, it was a little sad that we had to cancel it last year,” said Katy Norton.
Norton is the President of the Marshall County Tourism and Sports.
She said HydroFest will return on June 26th and 27th, with a full lineup of boat races and family activities.
There is already a high demand for tickets.
“Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. this morning and our online has been very busy and our phones have been very busy of people excited about by the boats coming back this year,” said Norton.
Norton said the return means more revenue for the city.
“The economic impact of the event is just around two million. So, we know that having our hotels full and people out eating in our restaurants and coming into our community to shop from all across the country goes back in the community. That helps pay for our police and fire, education and pave our roads,” said Noton.
This year, all active-duty military members can get free access all weekend by showing an I-D.
For more information on how you can purchase your tickets, head to the website by clicking here.
